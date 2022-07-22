PHMA seeks lower energy tariffs

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) on Thursday demanded continuation of concessionary energy tariffs for the export industry, terming the government’s decisions to discontinue the tariff concession for five export-oriented sectors unwise and disastrous for exporters.

The knitwear sector led exports in last fiscal by crossing the level of $5 billion annually, said PHMA central chairman Shahzad Azam.

He added that the export of whole textile group was $19.329 billion (up by 25.53 percent) out of the country’s total annual exports of $31.791, also showing a surge of 25.64 percent against exports of the last fiscal. Knitwear alone accounted for over 25 percent of textile exports, he stated.

The textile commodities contributed in positive trade growth included knitwear, exports of which increased from $3.815 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to $5.120 billion in the recently concluded fiscal year of 2021-22, showing a growth of 34.23 percent, Azam said.

He cautioned the government saying the move of increasing energy tariffs was unwise and would sabotage hard efforts of exporters to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

Azam asked the prime minister and his economic team to ensure a level-playing field by offering competitive energy tariffs and continuing the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies scheme, as committed in the new five-year textile and apparel policy.