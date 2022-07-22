Gold up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Thursday as the rupee further depreciated affecting the precious metal rates.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs144,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs428 to Rs124,485.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $26 to $1,682 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.

Jewelers said that the prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs2,500 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.