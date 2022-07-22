Missing government writ

LAHORE: Government writ assumes more importance when the prices spiral out of control because in these circumstances the writ must be exerted to discourage hoarding, adulteration and cheating in quantity supplied.

Unusual hike in prices is a bane for the consumers but a boon for suppliers that indulge in unethical practices. Increase in the rates of loose milk benefits the supplier doubly who mixes water in the essential commodity.

While supplying milk at Rs100, the supplier who diluted it with 25 percent free water, earns extra Rs25 but if the milk rates increase to Rs150 per liter then by adding 25 percent free water his additional income swells to Rs37.50.

Similarly, the ratio of red brick powder in powdered red chilli remains the same, but the profit of the adulterator increases with the same quantity of brick powder that is almost free. Petrol pumps that supply 10 percent less gasoline per litre enjoy much higher gains as the petrol price jumps from Rs150 to Rs238.

A retailer supplying 900mg instead of 1000mg (one kg) sees his income increase with a hike in prices. For unscrupulous elements that cheat their customers in quantity or purity every price hike is an opportunity to earn more.

Ideally, the government must exert its writ on these malpractices to protect the consumers, but at times of unusual price increases, the state must be more vigilant to protect the consumers who are reeling under pressure because of higher prices.

Sometimes the higher prices are engineered through hoarding. This usually happens in case of agricultural commodities.

Wheat price goes up much beyond the purchase price at the farm gate because the influential buyers hoard it and release the commodity in small quantities to give an impression of shortage.

Potatoes, onions, ginger, and other non-perishable produce is usually hoarded to charge higher rates.

Principle of demand and supply never applies in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, the country produced a huge sugar surplus and has asked for permission to export. The government is not budging, still the sugar rates have not come down.

When there was a genuine sugar shortage these rates ballooned to new heights. Unfortunately, the governments in Pakistan do not take these issues seriously.

They are busy in fire fighting exercises to save their power. They do not want to open more fronts that hurt vested interests.

Hoarders are their partners in power. Industrialists are their unofficial funding source. Builders boot their bills worth billions. In return they get a free hand to fleece the poor consumers.

The federal government has at its disposal a huge chain of utility stores. Over 4,500 stores spread around the country can supply quality products at hefty discounts if managed properly.

They can bring down prices by operating 24/7 on suppliers’ discounts on huge purchases. The chain stores in the private sector procure goods from the same suppliers that supply to utility stores and offer discounts on many products.

The quantity that Utility Stores Corporation procures from them is many times higher than even the multinational grocery chains. Still the discounts at utility stores come from government subsidies and not from the suppliers.

Those discounts probably are pocketed by corrupt purchasers. Government should at least exert its writ on its own corporation.