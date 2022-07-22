Stocks tumble on rupee fall

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, with few catalysts to sway investor sentiment as falling rupee and political uncertainty added to worries about economic stability

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 627.95 points or 1.55 percent to close at 39,831.75 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,577.21 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,797.25 points. KSE-30 index also plunged by 247.23 points or 1.61 percent to close at 15,121.72 points.

Traded shares increased by 16 million shares to 157.992 million shares from 141.746 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.283 billion from Rs4.498 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.708 trillion from Rs6.818 trillion. Out of 333 companies active in the session, only 40 closed in green, 269 in red while 24 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market note said the benchmark index witnessed a bloodbath session due to economic and inflationary concerns along with rupee depreciation against the dollar. “The market opened in the positive zone but investors opted for selling which dragged the index to an intraday low of 658.49 points,” it added. “Volumes continued to remain dull across the board on the contrary decent volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertilizer (-100.0pts), banks (-91.2pts), E&P (-78.8pts), cement (-60.9pts) and chemical (-45.4pts).

Analyst Waqar Iqbal at JS Research said the index witnessed a negative session. “Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious and avail the current downside as a buying opportunity in blue chip stocks.”

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Allawasaya Tex, which rose by Rs203.67 to Rs2,919.37 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs156.44 to Rs2,339 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Tex., which fell by Rs86.90 to Rs1,073 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs78 to Rs5,902 per share.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities, said lacklustre activities were witnessed at the beginning due to low volumes and a declining trend in rupee and ambiguity over Punjab assembly elections due Friday led the market to make an intraday low of 658 points.

Major negative contributors in the trading session were EFERT, POL, EPCL, HBL and SYS which cumulatively dented the Index by 178 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said bearish activity was witnessed at PSX amid thin trade on political noise and dismal earnings outlook amid record falling rupee and surge in energy prices.

“IMF new conditions on assurance over $4 billion Saudi funding ahead of the release of $1.7 billion tranche and uncertainty over funding of friendly countries also supported bearish close.”

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 16.009 million shares that dropped by 6 paisas to Rs1.21 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 11.878 million shares that decreased by Rs1.31 to Rs16.25 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Silk Bank Ltd, Sui North Gas, Engro Polymer, TRG Pak Ltd and Hum Network.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 50.764 million shares from 42.637 million shares.