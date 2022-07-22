ADB sees Pakistan inflation to stay high on energy, food prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s inflationary pressures have revised upward substantially for the current fiscal year 2023 owing to elevated global energy and food prices as well as withdrawal of subsidies for hiking tariffs for power and oil sectors.

According to Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 Supplement released on Thursday, GDP growth in Pakistan is expected to moderate in FY2022 (ended June 30, 2022) on fiscal tightening measures to manage growing demand pressures and contain external and fiscal imbalances. Growth is projected to recover slightly in FY2023, supported by structural reforms.

Pakistan’s inflation, the ADO 2022 states, is marginally revised up for FY2022 and substantially so for FY2023.

“In addition to the effects of elevated global energy and food prices, the government’s efforts to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund programme has meant raising power tariffs and withdrawing subsidies in the oil and power sectors,” it added.

The ADB chopped its growth forecast for South Asia to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent this year and to 7.1 percent from 7.4 percent in 2023.

With soaring inflation gripping much of the world, the ADB upgraded its inflation forecasts for this year and next to 4.2 percent and 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

"Inflation pressures in the region, are however, less than elsewhere in the world," the ADB said.

The ADB slashed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next, reflecting the economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and aggressive tightening by global central banks to tame inflation.

Also contributing to its weaker growth forecasts was a sharper-than-expected deceleration in China prompted by its lingering Covid-19 lockdowns, the ADB said.

Downgrading its 2022 forecast for a third time, the ADB said it now expects the bloc's combined economy, which includes China and India, to expand 4.6 percent, slower than its 5.2 percent projection in April.

"Risks to developing Asia's economic outlook remain elevated and mainly associated with external factors," the ADB said, citing a substantial slowdown in global growth, the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening, and surge in commodity prices.

For 2023, the region is forecast to grow 5.2 percent, down slightly from its earlier forecast of 5.3 percent, the ADB said.

"From within the region, downside risks could arise from the potentially lingering effects on supply chains from (China's) latest round of lockdowns and the country's growth slowdown, which could hinder developing Asia's growth momentum," the multilateral lending organisation said.

China's economy will likely expand 4.0 percent this year, the ADB said, a drop of 1 percentage point from its April forecast, but will recover lost ground in 2023 with growth seen at 4.8 percent.