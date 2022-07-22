FDI hits 20-month high in June

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment increased 92 percent month-on-month in June to $271 million, the highest level since October 2020, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

FDI saw a 92 percent rise year-on-year in June. It stood at $141 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The country drew $1.868 billion in FDI during the fiscal year ended June 30, compared with $1.821 billion a year earlier. FDI increased by 3 percent in FY2022.

The FDI in the financial business rose to $405.3 million in July-June FY2022 from $236.4 million in the previous year.

However, the investment in the power sector fell to $737.6 million in July-June FY2022. The oil and gas exploration sector attracted $195.3 million in FDI in 12 months of FY2022, compared with $251 million in the previous year. China remained the largest investor with a net FDI of $531.6 million during July-June FY2022 compared with $751.6 million in FY2021.

Analysts said the improvement in the net FDI numbers is a positive development for the country which has been grappling with dwindling foreign currency reserves and higher fiscal and current account deficits.

Pakistan’s dollar bonds recovered from losses due to improving confidence of foreign investors on the country's economic outlook.

“Yields surged to 50%+ due to economic and political uncertainty. However, with the clarity on the IMF program, commitment from friendly countries and fulfilling all prerequisites of IMF, the bond yields are cooling off and expected to normalize once the economic roadmap will be clear,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.