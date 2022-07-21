Another group of foreign climbers scales Broad Peak

KARACHI: Another group of foreign climbers summited 8,051m, the world’s 12th highest mountain the Broad Peak, on Wednesday. The group also included British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee, making her the youngest climber to scale 9 peaks of over 8,000m by summiting 8,051m Broad Peak in Pakistan

According to Karrar Haideri of Alpine Club of Pakistan, those who summited Broad Peak on Wednesday morning included UK’s Adriana Brownlee, Poland’s Dorota Lidia Samocko, Brazil’s Moses Fiamoncini Nepal’s Gelje Sherpa and Dawa Nurbu Sherpa.

The 21-year-old UK-based climber, Adriana Brownlee who earlier this month had scaled Nanga Parbat, reached on top of the world’s 12th highest mountain Wednesday morning after leaving for her final summit push from C3 at around 5:00am.

This was her 9th peak of over 8,000m and the youngest to do so. Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif — who is one year younger than Adriana — has done 8 peaks of 8,000m and is currently on a mission to scale G-I and G-II.

Both Adriana and Shehroze Kashif are eyeing to become the youngest to scale all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world. The current record is with Nepal’s Mingma David Gyabu (known as Mingma G) who completed all 14 top peaks at the age of 30 years and 166 days.

Brownlee has previously climbed Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Annapurna 1 and Nanga Parbat whereas Kashif has Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat and the Broad Peak to his credit.

Adriana, after coming back to base camp, will move to K2 and aims to push her K2 summit next week with her eyes on 28th July as a likely summit date. There are also a few claims of the fastest ascent to the Broad Peak.

According to social media post by Adventure Guide Pakistan, French alpinist Benjamin Vedrines reached the top of Broad Peak from base camp in 7 hours. He descended back to base camp via paraglide.

If this claim can be verified, this will be the fastest ascent to Broad Peak. Official sources confirmed that they are still verifying details about this. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s young and emerging climber Eisha Sajid has also moved to C2 of Broad Peak. She will soon move to C3 where she will be joined by her mentor Sajid Sadpara.

If Eisha manages to scale Broad Peak, she would be the youngest ever climber to reach on top of this mountain, surpassing Shehroze Kashif who did so at 17. She will also become the youngest Pakistani to reach the top of any 8,000m peak.

On the other hand, on K2, Pakistan’s Naila Kiani reached Camp 3 while Samina Baig was at Camp 4 on Wednesday evening. Sources say that there are over 100 climbers in the race to summit K2 this week.