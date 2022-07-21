Death toll from boat tragedy soars past 50

LAHORE/SUKKUR: The death toll from a boat that capsized while carrying a wedding party earlier this week is presumed to have surpassed 50 after officials said Wednesday there was no hope of finding more survivors.
The overcrowded vessel was carrying around 100 passengers when it capsized Monday on the storm-swollen Indus River in Sadiqabad, central Punjab province.
Thirty bodies — mostly women and children — have been recovered so far. In the latest development, the rescue teams recovered four more bodies, including a child and three women, on Wednesday.
“It has been more than 48 hours since the incident so there’s no chance of finding survivors,” said Kashif Nisar Gill, a spokesman for the district administration. Most of the survivors were men who managed to swim ashore, said Gill.
