Project launched for varsities

PESHAWAR: A project to build the capacity of the university faculties in areas of teaching, curriculum review and research development has been launched. The opening ceremony of the project “Sharing- Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Phase-2” was held at IMSciences.
Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences, inaugurated the session and welcomed the vice-chancellors of seven different universities in KP. Twenty-eight faculty members of the seven different Universities of KP -- Hazra University - Manshera, University of Buner, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University - Peshawar, Brains Institute Peshawar, University of Swat, SBBU Sheringal Dir, and IQRA National University – Peshawar-- are participating in the programme.
The faculty members will receive online and in-person training from local trainers and trainers from abroad. The training is a sponsored project of the USEFP and US Mission. IMSciences is performing a role in the development of the faculty members of universities with the help of the University of Kentucky U.S, said a press release.
PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish...
MANSEHRA: The lower-grade employees of the Health Department sought an increase in salaries in accordance with the...
SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a Rs 1 billion relief package for the rehabilitation of...
LAHORE: Three minors drowned in a pond in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Wednesday. Police have handed over the...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was inked for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Provincial Security Secretariat established at the...
Comments