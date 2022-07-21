Three children drowned in pond

LAHORE: Three minors drowned in a pond in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Wednesday. Police have handed over the bodies to the victims' families after completing legal formalities.
The victim kids have been identified as Zafar Khan, 11, his sister Aima, 6, and cousin Ghuncha, 4. The victims were playing near pond when they slipped into it and drowned. Edhi workers responded to the emergency and recovered children. Further investigation is underway.
