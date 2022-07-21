Provincial Security Secretariat inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Provincial Security Secretariat established at the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

The Commander 11 Corps Peshawar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the ceremony. A specially designed software was also inaugurated on the occasion. Advocate general, IGFC KP, director-general FIA, director Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, DG, NADRA, Force Command ANF, KP, DIG IB, director-general Passports, chief manager of SBP, member Customs operations, DG, Excise & Taxation, DIG Special Branch, DIG CTD and heads of several security agencies were present.

The secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department welcomed all the participants and briefed them on the establishment of secretariat. Brig Naik Naam of the 11 Corps apprised the forum about the objectives of the secretariat. The commander of 11 Corps Peshawar expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and elaborated its key role in streamlining the overall coordination.