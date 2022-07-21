Over 2,000 diarrhoea patients treated

MINGORA: Over 2,000 patients with diarrhoea have been treated while 76 are still under treatment at the Said Sharif Hospital, it was told during a meeting on Wednesday. Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan had convened the meeting to receive a briefing from the relevant officials on the diarrhoea outbreak in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khan, Medical Superintendent of Said Sharif Hospital Dr Ziuallah, district health officer and others briefed the DC about the steps to control fast-spreading diarrhoea in the district.

Dr Ziuallah told the meeting that over 2,000 diarrhoea patients had been treated at Said Sharif Hospital since July 11, while 76 were still being provided medication. He said that out of these patients, 38 were from Shangla district, 13 from Kohistan, four from Buner and five from other parts.

The official said that the situation was under control while more stringent steps were under consideration to tackle the outbreak. He stressed the need for taking precautionary steps, including drinking boiled water and using vegetables and fruits. Junaid Khan issued directives to the relevant officials to conduct a survey and find out the causes behind the diarrhoea outbreak.