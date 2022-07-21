Ways suggested to control toxic emissions

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a training workshop on Wednesday suggested methods to control tox emissions to improve the environment in Peshawar.

The one-day workshop on “Increasing traffic-related pollution in Peshawar and its prevention” was organised by the Department of Environmental Sciences. Collaboration was struck with the Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secretary for Transport Aamir Latif was the chief guest on the occasion.

University of Peshawar’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Director, Environmental Protection Authority Anwar Khan, Director Transport Pir Zubair, Deputy Director Transport Dr Tariq Usman, Adil Zarif, faculty members and students attended the event.

Prof Dr Hizbullah Khan shared knowledge about catalytic converters and said that a catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction. He also emphasised installing new silencers with catalytic converters to control the toxic emissions.

Dr Mohammad Nafees gave a presentation on the increasing pollution in Peshawar city and its prevention. While appreciating the efforts of the Transport Department and vehicular emissions testing system (VETS), he said new technologies must be adopted to keep Peshawar city clean along with the new developments. Dr Shehla Nazanin stressed the implementation of laws on air pollution.

Aamir Latif said they would hopefully control pollution in Peshawar with modern devices. He said the Transport Department would give training opportunities to male and female students in this regard.

The official announced 10 paid internship programme for male and female students of the Department of Environmental Sciences and a donation of Rs500,000 for the renovation of the department. He also ensured coordination with the department in the upcoming projects in the near future.