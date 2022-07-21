Man kills father, son over domestic issue

SUKKUR: A man shot two people dead in Nara Town of Khairpur on Wednesday and he himself attempted to kill but the police have arrested the suspect on the spot. Reports said accused Qadir Mahar allegedly shot a man identified as Muhammad Haroon, father, and his son Abubakar Mahar at Choundiko city of Taluka Nara of district Khairpur and then with the same pistol, the accused allegedly attempted to kill himself.