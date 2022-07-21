PAC grills NAB officials over harassment allegations

ISLAMABAD: Irked by National Accountability Bureau’s top officials’ step to move to the court against their summoning by Public Account Committee, the committee remarked the office bearers of anti-graft watchdog feel offended for their own accountability while they are free to humiliate others on the pretext of accountability.

The committee’s chairman took a strong exception of NAB officials approaching the court for challenging the powers of the committee and said they moved the court after the committee asked them to declare their assets.

The Acting Chairman National Accountability Bureau Zahir Shah and Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday and the committee members expressed their strong reservations on their attitude towards the committee.

Public Account Committee’s member Sheikh Rohail Asghar said the NAB felt offended over asset declaration, but they tend to humiliate people. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said the NAB, courts and all institutions are respectable for the committee but there are serious allegations against the former chairman NAB.

He asked why the former chairman NAB was afraid to appear before the committee if he was innocent, adding that NAB officials should read the rules of the committee to learn about the powers of the committee. Clarifying on approaching the court, Acting Chairman NAB Zahir Shah said he is proud to represent the NAB in front of PAC since 2008. The officials were offended the way they were summoned by the PAC as the home secretary was directed to bring NAB officials in the meeting. He added that they approached the court to seek its guidance on the matter.

He asserted the NAB officials declare their asset details to the FBR every year. On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem made counter allegations on Tayyaba Gul and said that she was a fraud, who is facing 40 FIRs against her for indulging into objectionable activities.

Addressing to chairman PAC, he said, “You remarked that men should not harass women but please also say that women should not harass men too.” On which, the chairman PAC advised Shahzad to avoid making such remarks.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said a meeting of the PAC would be held on August 11, in which, the NAB matters would be examined. Later on talking to the journalists after his appearance in the PAC, the DG NAB Lahore denied all the allegations made against him by Tayyaba Gul and said that there were no cameras installed in the bathroom of the Lahore jail. Besides, she had admitted that she was not hurt or harassed. He said the audio played by Tayyaba Gul was recorded by herself after making a call to the former chairman NAB.