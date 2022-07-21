 
Thursday July 21, 2022
Digital skills training lab launched

By APP
July 21, 2022

Rawalpindi: In continuation to strengthen the university institutes by providing latest systems for UIIT labs last year, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated Digital Skills Training Lab at UIMS.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr. Qamar said that access to authentic and reliable information was essential for quality research which was very difficult without establishing modern computer labs.

