Three-year-old girl faces rape attempt

BAHAWALPUR: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl faced an attempt of rape in the suburban town of Samma Satta in district Bahawalpur on Wednesday morning.
The local police registered an FIR against the alleged culprit and arrested him. It is pertinent to mention that a youngster, made a video of the incident from the rooftop of his house, when the alleged culprit attempted to rape the girl. The police registered the FIR against accused Ikram Ullah, a plastic scrap vendor and arrested him.
