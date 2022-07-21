Pakistan, Turkmenistan vow to boost defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif at his office on Wednesday.

The focus of the meeting was to enhance and strengthen cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries, a Defence Minister's office statement said. “Pakistan continues to maintain and will further enhance cooperation with Turkmenistan within the framework of ECO and other regional and international organisations”, said Defence Minister while expressing his views.

He further reiterated that MoU on defence cooperation 2015 between the two countries should be implemented in its true letter and spirit. “Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a common goal of regional stability, security, peace and thus both countries can closely collaborate in the implementation of counter-terrorism measures.”

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov appreciated Pakistan’s defence capabilities and opined that both countries have good potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of defence and economy.

Both sides showed satisfaction and intended to collaborate in various areas of common interest, including security and counter-terrorism and ensuring connectivity through road and rail via Afghanistan to enhance peace and economic activities in the region.