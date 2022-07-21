Targeted criticism of institutions to harm country: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the unjustified and targeted criticism of the state institutions would harm the country. “We should not weaken our institutions, the parliament, army, judiciary and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the sake of politics,” Ashrafi said, while addressing a press conference.

The PUC chairman said when the military leadership has distanced itself from the politics, why are they being dragged into it. “It is incomprehensible that when they have disassociated from the politics, why are they being involved in the politics and then criticised,” he added.

The army chief said they would not interfere in the political process, Ashrafi said, adding that the political and religious leadership of the country should end confrontation and think of the country seriously.

He said former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was an influential foreign minister, so how could that happen that he had not been aware of the cipher being communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ashrafi said the economic, political and social conditions of the country are deteriorating. “All the political and religious parties’ leaders will have to set aside their ego and come forward to play their role to address the current issues being faced by the country,” he added.

He said the friendly countries would not leave Pakistan alone in the times of difficulties, asking how long a country could survive on the foreign loans and aids. “If there is a political stability, our friendly countries and their business communities will invest billions of dollars in Pakistan,” he added.

The PUC chairman further said he is in contact with the Ulema and Mashaykh of different schools of thought to ensure the implementation of Paigham-e-Pakistan’s code of conduct to maintain peace, especially during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ashrafi also announced that Paigham-e-Haj Conference would be held in Islamabad next week, adding that ‘5th International Message of Islam Conference’ will also be held in the federal capital on August 8.