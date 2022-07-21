Coalition govt to steer economy on growth trajectory: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing PTI government for rendering the country on default, Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to put the country on the growth trajectory within one year.

Speaking at a press conference, Bilal Kiyani said the current coalition government would compete its tenure and after taking tough decision in the economy, it would steer the country on the road to growth and development.

He said when the PML-N government left the government in 2018, the country's economy was growing at the pace of 6 percent. Bilal Kiyani also vowed to control inflation, current account deficit, increase foreign exchange reserves, and exports by the end of the current government's tenure.

He said Imran Khan’s government deliberately put the country on the verge of default as he violated the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced unjustified subsidies on petroleum products and electricity.