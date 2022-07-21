Evolving electorate

Some encouraging signs emerged from the recent Punjab by-elections. The PML-N bucked tradition by humbly acknowledging its unexpected and humiliating defeat. This seems to be the beginning of a good tradition in the country’s politics where political parties take ownership of their shortcomings instead of crying foul and levelling baseless accusations. In another break from tradition, most of the PML-N’s supporters went against the party’s directives and did not vote for the PTI dissenters awarded tickets by the PML-N. Instead, they stood with the party’s old loyalists who contested as independent candidates. This shows increased awareness among the voters who are consciously exercising their right to elect their representatives.

Asad Aziz

Khushab