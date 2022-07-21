Right to know

This letter refers to the news story ‘PM Shahbaz Sharif urges ECP to announce judgment in PTI funding case’ (July 20, 2022). One might think that the ‘doctrine of necessity’ is dead and buried but the withholding of judgement on the foreign funding case tells us a different story. Why is the judgement still reserved despite the fact that the case has been concluded? Why not announce it?

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada