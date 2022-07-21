Clinging to hope

Pakistani elections never fail to surprise. The recent Punjab by-elections are no exception, seeing the PTI trounce PML-N in its stronghold. The reasons for the PML-N defeat are obvious: their inability to control inflation and the resonance of Imran khan’s imported government narrative among the public.

Though the PML-N has suffered a significant setback, its leadership has no choice but to raise prices in order to clear the mess created by the PTI government. On the other hand, if the next tranche of IMF loans affords the PML-N government the fiscal space needed to reduce inflation, they will be in a much stronger position going into the next general elections.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi