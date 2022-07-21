Bridging the gap

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report ranks Pakistan 145th out of 146 countries in terms of the male-female gap in educational enrolment, workforce participation, health and economic outcomes, political empowerment etc. It is imperative to look at the root causes that landed Pakistan as the second worst country for women in this comprehensive report. Pakistani women face many hurdles throughout their lives that deprive them of equal standing with their male counterparts. Parents tend to consider sons as their future earning sources, leading them to spend less time and money on their daughters’ life outcomes. That is why a significant number of girls are removed from school at an earlier age and only a handful acquire higher education.

The direct consequence of this alarming trend is a large gap in male vs female employment rates, leaving many women financially dependent on their husbands or parents. In addition, women are largely excluded from the political arena; partly due to men occupying leadership positions and a conservative mindset that bars women from contesting elections. The onus is on the state to educate the public about gender equality and remove structural barriers that hold women back. Individuals of both genders should be able to realize their full potential and contribute to the country’s prosperity.

Asad Aziz

Khushab