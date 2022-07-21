Teachers’ revolt

Recently, a group of teachers held a protest against the non-regularization of their jobs outside the Karachi Press Club. Their brutal treatment at the hands of the police indicates that the Sindh government is unconcerned with the teachers’ plight. Teachers arguably play the most crucial role in society by educating future generations.
If teachers are denied their rights, how can we expect them to impart a strong and healthy civic ethos on to the future generations? The Sindh government must listen to the demands of its teachers.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
