Trust building

The advent of globalization and data innovation has opened new ways for businesses and other organizations to create value for their clients and society. This blend of innovation and business has prompted the rise of web-based business where producers, suppliers and customers are linked through the internet. This arrangement provides lower costs, more information and greater convenience. However, certain issues are disrupting the development of Pakistan’s e-commerce industry.

Among the most pertinent is the problem of quality control. Many customers prefer to shop at brick and mortar stores as they can confirm that the product is fit to use at the moment of purchase, online purchase lacks such a mechanism. The customer thus has to place all his or her trust in the vendor, while also hoping that the product is not compromised during delivery. In the case of Pakistan, where institutional trust is low, this is too much to ask of many. Hence, e-commerce platforms should focus more on customer service and quality control in order for consumers to have greater confidence in them.

Iman Hafeez

Chakwal