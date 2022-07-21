Traders, businesses warn of brewing Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan

KARACHI: Traders and businesses on Wednesday warned of the looming Sri Lanka-like crisis while urging the central bank to play its regulatory role in curbing rupee free-fall and dollar hoarding to minimise speculation.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that due to the freefalling rupee credit letters were being opened at higher than the intra-bank rate of dollar.

Sheikh called on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to apply its regulatory tools to minimise currency speculation, uncertainty, dollar hoarding, malpractices, and misinformation.

“Freefalling rupee has reached a point where it has become a threat to the national security as letters of credit for petroleum imports are being opened at a much higher rate than that of intra-bank rate; and a grave law and order situation might emerge in case of any fuel shortages for transportation and electricity generation.”

He added that he was forewarning all the authorities that “we are not far from a Sri Lanka-like scenario and radical decisions are needed to reverse the situation”.

Trade deficit for the fiscal year 2021-22 clocked at a record $48.66 billion, and that translates into more than $4 billion a month on an average, while it was $30.96 billion in the previous year, ie 2020-21, which shows a huge increase of 57 percent.

FPCCI chief asked the government to announce the expected inflows of dollars through all sources to put a halt to the uncertainty, chaos and rumour-mongering in the market, ie IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IDB, and, other multilateral and bilateral grants, loans and financing facilities.

He admonished the government for failing to appoint a governor for the SBP.

Just to keep their economies afloat, US, European Union, and India have kept their interest rates negative.

On the other hand, Pakistan has raised the interest rate to 15 percent and financing was not available to businesses from commercial banks at less than 17 percent. “No business can repay their loans with such high inflationary pressures and such high interest rates,” he added.

PBF demands ‘economic emergency’

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) also demanded to impose an economic emergency as the country was facing severe economic challenges with the unprecedented loss of value of the local currency against dollar.

“Only solution to this crises is to cut the government’s non-development expenditures drastically and adopt extreme austerity measures across the board,” the forum said in a statement on Wednesday.

PBF Senior Vice President Muhammad Riaz Khattak said Pakistan’s economy was ungovernable now and unfortunately mainstream political parties had yet not given any out of box solutions for running the economy in an effective manner. Every government takes fresh loans and imposes new taxes on the public, he added.

Reliance on domestic and foreign borrowing and bailouts landed Pakistan in a classic debt trap where more had to be borrowed to pay off old debt. It also left the country living from one IMF tranche to another.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad said since August 2018, rupee lost more than its 75 years of independence. Rupee dropped an unprecedented Rs102 against one dollar during this period.

He asked the government to take some action instead of sitting idle, as one dollar was now worth Rs225. Rupee lost Rs13.96 in the last 72 hours.

Questioning the government’s indecisiveness over appointing SBP governor in the last 75 days, Jawad said if the dollar was not controlled, petroleum and electricity prices would increase to an unimaginable level.

“We have underestimated the severity of the crisis and complexities. Now it seems to be getting out of hand. “Free float policy must be recalled,” he added.

Criticising the finance ministers for their so-called “hard decisions”, Jawad said they just passed on everything on to the public.

“A rentier ruling elite has created a rentier economy. That is why the structural sources of the country’s chronic financial imbalances have remained unaddressed: a narrow and inequitable tax regime, the energy sector’s circular debt, bankrupt public-sector enterprises, a broken public finance management system, an overvalued exchange rate, heavy regulatory burden and a narrow export base,” the PBF chief said in his scathing remarks.

PBF also demanded reduction in the interest rate as it would further affect the dwindling growth of business activities and cause further slump in the economy.

Benchmark interest rate in Malaysia was 2.25 percent, Indonesia 3.5 percent, China 3.7 percent, Bangladesh 4.75 percent and India 4.9 percent, but it was 15 percent in Pakistan. It was not possible for the private sector to compete effectively for promoting trade and exports in such a situation, Jawad added.

‘Timely fulfilment of export orders’

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan said rising dollar would have a very negative effect on industrial production activities, while the country’s economy would suffer too from a storm of inflation.

He also urged the SBP to play its regulatory role in stabilising the local unit, as continued appreciation of dollar against rupee has led to an enormous increase in industrial costs, making Pakistani products less competitive in the export markets. Domestic markets were also facing unsustainably high increase in commodity prices as a result of the falling rupee.

If the situation continues, timely fulfilment of export orders would become impossible, he added.

NKATI president further said that energy crisis, high rates of electricity, gas, and taxes have already significantly increased the cost of production, and now continuous increase in dollar value would sink the industries.