Rupee hits fresh record low; no recovery in sight

KARACHI: The rupee plunged on Wednesday to mark the third straight session of record lows, breaking below the 224-per-dollar mark in the interbank market, as importers continued to buy dollars and a weak inflows posed headwinds to the currency.

The rupee fell 1.30 percent to close at 224.92 to the dollar. It has depreciated around 10 rupees or 4.52 percent since the start of this week. In the open market, the rupee fell to a life low of 225 against the greenback. It finished the previous sessions at 224 per dollar.

The currency has been hit hard by the heightened political uncertainty following the change in the political landscape of the country as Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf won Punjab by-elections

The election results rattled the financial markets, damaging investors’ confidence amid growing concerns about the completion of the IMF loan programme. These worries were also reflected by Fitch Ratings, which cut the country’s credit rating outlook. The yields on Pakistan’s international bonds surged the most ever, with the rate on five-year Sukuk hitting 51.3 percent. The yield on a 10-year Eurobond jumped to 50.6 percent.

“Exporters and remitters are not bringing dollars to the market due to expectation of more falls in the rupee. They want to maximise their gains. The import payments due to lack of inflows weigh on the rupee,” said a dealer.

The panic deepened after media reports claimed that banks asked for higher rates to open or retire letters of credit (LCs) for oil imports. Some banks quoted Rs241 or above to retire LCs of oil shipments landed in May and June.

Market insiders said banks have been opening LCs at higher rates since the change of the government. Due to the country’s default, political and exchange rate risks, the LCs confirmation rate has gone up to 10 percent.

“This is not a new phenomenon. The news just created unnecessary panic in the market,” said a market insider.

“The SBP makes large oil and LNG import payments or very high volume transactions on its own; it doesn't let it come to the market,” he added. “Today, some import transactions were carried at Rs226-230.”

“The recent devaluation of the rupee against the dollar follows that of most major currencies, so Pakistan is not unique,” said Ehsan Malik, CEO at The Pakistan Business Council.

“In terms of Real Effective Exchange Rate, it is within the 95-105 range required to retain export competitiveness. Also this exchange rate will dampen import demand and reduce the pressure

on foreign exchange reserves, pending approval of the IMF Board in August of its programme for Pakistan,” Malik said.

“However for that to happen, it is essential that other preconditions are implemented. The uncertainty post the by-election in Punjab needs to be addressed and IMF assured, as its support is critical in the present challenging time. Regrettably, the government has not started a campaign to encourage conservation of fuel, import of which puts further pressure on the exchange rate,” Malik added.

“The SBP has placed a requirement of preclearance of import LCs. Whilst understandable in view of depleting reserves, restriction on import of spare parts and components required to maintain production, especially of essential food and drugs and export items is not wise.”

“Also, if manufacturing comes to a halt, labour will be laid off, government’s tax revenue will be impacted and loan defaults may affect the health of the banking system. The recent increase in cost of borrowing raises the risk of this.” Malik noted.

“Whilst the IMF Programme is essential to avoid default, it does little if anything to sustainably reform the fundamental defects in the economy,” Malik said.