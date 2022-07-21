Korean Ambassador Taekwondo from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championships will be held from July 22-25, 2022 at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi.

Besides provincial and departmental teams, Army, Air Force, Navy, Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan will also participate.

Approximately 550 male and female athletes will compete in the event. The championship will be conducted by 48 international and national referees recognized by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation. During this event high level officials likerenowned sports dignitaries will grace the event.