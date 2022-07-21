Roma sign former Juventus forward Dybala

ROME: Roma on Wednesday announced the signing of Paulo Dybala on a three-year contract after the Argentina forward´s deal with Juventus expired.
"I arrive at a team that is growing, with a club that continues to lay an increasingly solid foundation for the future and a coach, Jose Mourinho, with whom it is a privilege to work," Dybala said in a statement.
The 28-year-old had been touted for a move to Serie A runners-up Inter Milan, which would have ensured Champions League football next season. Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season. Sky reported that the contract was worth six million euros ($6.08m) per season including.
