Australia axe CWG swimmer for ‘use of medication’

SYDNEY: Commonwealth Games medal hope Isaac Cooper was on Wednesday axed from Australia´s swim team and sent home over "wellbeing challenges, including the use of medication".
The fast-emerging 18-year-old had been favoured to make the podium in the 50m and 100m backstroke events at the Games in Birmingham starting next week.
He finished eighth in the 50m backstroke at the recent world championships in Budapest and was part of Australia´s silver-medal winning mixed medley relay team.
But Swimming Australia said he was on his way home from their training camp in France "following some wellbeing challenges, including the use of medication".
