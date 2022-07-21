Rusty Arshad set for tough test in World Athletics

KARACHI: The country’s leading javelin thrower and Olympian Arshad Nadeem will flex his muscles in the qualification stage of the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 in Eugene, US, on Thursday (today).

Till filing of the story, the groups break-up had not yet been known. “We will know about the groups in a few hours,” a senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ from US on Wednesday.

Zafar said that Arshad’s morale was very high and he would be doing his best. “Yes, he is in a perfect shape and his morale is high,” Zafar said.

After having done some good practice during the last few days, Arshad was took some rest on Wednesday before the qualification stage of the global event.

The qualification stage Group A competition will be held at 5:05pm US time (2:05 am PST, July 22). The Group B competitions will be staged at 6:35 pm US time (3:35am PST).

The finals will be held on July 23.

About his elbow issue, Zafar said it was better. “It’s good now and we hope he will deliver tomorrow,” Zafar said.

London-based Dr Ali Sher Bajwa has reached the US to look after Arshad’s injury.

“Yes, he is here with us and has examined Arshad’s elbow and says that he has made good improvement,” Zafar said.

Arshad will be playing without a coach during the most vital assignment which will also determine how fit he is and whether he will be able to feature in the international events, including the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games.

It was expected that his South African coach Terseus Liebenberg would supervise him during the event as he was scheduled to come to the US with the South African squad but he could not come due to personal reasons.

“No, Terseus could not come due to his domestic issues,” Zafar said.

This is the second time that the Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad will be taking part in the global event.

He appeared in the World Championships in Doha in 2019. Although he did not qualify for the finals, he pulled off his personal best of 81.52m which was a national record.

Arshad, who finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics with an 84.62 metre effort last year, has not featured in any event since then.

As many as 32 javelin throwers from 20 nations are set to compete in the javelin throw event. The event’s gold hopeful and reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, 2017 World Championship silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra of India, Oliver Helander of Finland, Julian Weber of Germany, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and Andreas Hofmann of Germany are great athletes who will be a treat to watch.

The competition is missing the 2017 world champion and 2019 bronze medallist Johannes Vetter. The 29-year-old German, second on the all-time list with 97.76m, is out with a shoulder injury.

Arshad will field in the global event with his personal best throw of 86.38m which he recorded in an international event in Iran in April last year.

It was the same event where he also had developed elbow injury. After undergoing a couple of months training under Liebenberg in South Africa early this year, Arshad trained in Lahore on the same pattern on which the South African had trained him. However, there was no coach with him.

Arshad, who seems a bit rusty as compared to his other competitors due to lack of exposure since Tokyo Olympics, moved to US on July 15.