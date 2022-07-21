Pakistan jump to third on World Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan have jumped to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their remarkable four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test against Sri Lanka, here on Wednesday.

According to ICC latest released WTC standings, Pakistan improved its position in the table to bolster its chances of appearing in the next year’s World Test Championship final between the top two teams in the standings.

The recent reshuffle in the WTC standings after Pakistan’s historic victory also witnessed India climbing one spot to fourth with West Indies rising to the fifth as Sri Lanka slipped to the sixth position from third.

Meanwhile, South Africa continues to top the standings followed by Australia sitting in the second spot.

Pakistan have triumphed against Sri Lanka on the final day after they chased down a mammoth 342-run target in the final inning with opener Abdullah Shafique leading the charge for his side with a sensational knock of 160 not-out.