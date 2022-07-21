Visa delay forces Pak squad to pull out of British Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash Wednesday received a big setback as the British Consulate failed to return the travelling documents of the British Open-bound squad, resulting in withdrawal of Pakistan contingent from the prestigious junior event.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) made every effort to get the contingent’s visas in time but despite all the efforts, the Consulate failed to stamp the documents till July 19 (Tuesday) evening, resulting in withdrawal of the contingent.

Pakistan’s leading player Hamza Khan, seed No 2 for the event, was all set to surprise the best in the event. Besides Hamza, Asian junior champion Noor Zaman, Mohammad Ashab Irfan, and Anas Ali Shah were other members of the event.

“It is to inform with regret that the British Consulate in Islamabad has failed to issue the visas to Pakistan junior squash team in time resulting in team’s withdrawal from the prestigious British Open. All our seeded players were having good chances of surprising many. It would have been an ideal preparation for the World Juniors starting in France from August 10. We have waited for long, yet the Consulate could not issue the visas in time,” one of the PSF officials when contacted said.

The PSF applied for team’s online visa on June 23. The team’s forensic were conducted on July 2.

“Even 17 days after forensic were conducted we failed to attain visa for the team which is really surprising,” he said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Egyptian team also faced the same situation and they also pulled out of the competition.

It seems that British Squash is more interested in helping Sam Todd to have any access to the title.

“Now when Pakistan and Egypt have pulled out of the competition, the British Open has virtually become a local event.”

On ‘The News’ question as to whether the PSF has approached the World Squash Federation (WSF), organisers and UK Squash, he said all were intimated in time.

“We have sent a strongly-worded letter to the WSF, organisers and other relevant stakeholders. Our players have been robbed of their due. There is no justification as to why the visas were not issued for in time departure for the important event. There is no use to organise such events, if you cannot ensure timely visas. These juniors have been playing international events regularly. Why an unnecessary delay no one knows,” he said.

Hamza and Noor were drawn in different halves and were favourites to go all the way.

“Pakistan juniors got a favourable draw for the British Open with Noor having all the potential to surprise every opponent participating in the Open including Todd in the expected semi-finals. Hamza was playing at his best,” the official said.