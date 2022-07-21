Agreement inked for plastic waste management

Islamabad : The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and a beverage company have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to collaborate on enabling a circular economy for plastics.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector NUST and Mohammad Khosa, Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan signed the MoA.

Under the MoA, the NUST and PepsiCo will launch joint collaboration programmes that will help tackle the growing challenge of plastic waste in Pakistan. Collaboration programmes will include R&D projects, specialised training programmes, research events and student competitions on finding practical solutions to the challenges of plastic waste. Additionally, both organisations will also collaborate on important topics of sustainability e.g. climate change and sustainable agriculture.

The company envisions a world where packaging never becomes a waste. As a company, it recognizes the important role it plays in driving toward a circular economy and reducing plastic waste. As a global food and beverage company, it aims to use its reach and influence to help change the way society makes, uses and disposes of plastics.

In 2021, the company launched one of the largest waste collection and recycling programmes in Pakistan by collecting 16,000 tons of plastic. PepsiCo has doubled down on its plastic waste collection and recycling programme for 2022. It is also incentivizing plastic waste collection for the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by giving Aquafina refills in exchange for used bottles. The company also unveiled a first-of-its-kind Reverse Vending Machine in Islamabad to raise consumer awareness. These initiatives are part of the company’s PepsiCo Positive agenda, a strategic end-to-end business transformation with sustainability and human capital at the centre of how the company will create growth and value.

Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs, of the company, Mohammad Khosa said the company was committed to resolving the issue of plastic waste in the country.

"We believe that engaging the faculty and students of a world-renowned institution like NUST will create long-lasting dividends for Pakistan. I look forward to all the great work ahead,” he said.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector NUST said creating a sustainable environment was the top agenda for NUST. "We take pride in our students and our research initiatives, which are one of the leading assets of the country. We look forward to a partnership that can create initiatives for a cleaner and greener Pakistan,” he said.