Plan finalised to ensure safe conduct of pilot census

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Wednesday finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure law and order during the pilot census across the city.

The initiative was taken in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan who ordered to provide fool proof security to the census teams for preventing any obstruction, subversive activity, and interference during the process.

More than 150 police personnel and some high officials including the Deputy Inspector General, Senior Superintendent of Police, two SPs, and four DSPs will perform their duties and coordinate with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies.

The bomb disposal squad will screen every area before the arrival of a census team which will also be accompanied by an armed police official.

Fire brigade and rescue 1122 will also be available in the census area around the clock.

All the SHOs have been directed to ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas during the drive.

In case of any suspicious activity, the SHOs will inform a senior official concerned in time.

All the Zonal Sub-Divisional Police Officers will visit the personnel performing duties at different checkpoints to keep their morale high.

The Zonal SPs will ensure the deployment of the force as per the security plan. Meanwhile, SSP Traffic Mustafa Tanveer will ensure smooth flow of traffic across the city.