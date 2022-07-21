Digital skills training lab launched

Rawalpindi : In continuation to strengthen the university institutes by providing latest systems for UIIT labs last year, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated Digital Skills Training Lab at UIMS.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Dr. Qamar said that access to authentic and reliable information was essential for quality research which was very difficult without establishing modern computer labs.

Students and faculty would be benefited from the lab, which would not only allow them to share their work with the other world but also provide access to modern and quality research materials, he added.

He also inaugurated the cafeteria facility for the students and congratulated Director UIIT/UIMS Dr. Yaser Hafeez and faculty of both institutes on arranging these facilities for students.