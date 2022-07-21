Increased power outages disrupt routine life

Islamabad : Increased power outages have paralysed routine life in the federal capital where residents are looking for immediate steps by the government to resolve this problem.

The power outages in the last couple of days have led to the worst shortage of water as people cannot use electric motors.

The residents have maintained that they are paying high bills regularly but the government is not providing them electricity when they need it in the summer season.

Tasawar Hussain, a resident of Islamabad, said “We don’t know what happened in last two days that duration of power loadshedding has doubled. The government announced time and again that loadshedding would be reduced but instead it is increasing day by day.”

He said, “The prices of electricity have increased manifold and we have to pay thousands of rupees in monthly bills but still this facility is not available to carry out routine work.”

Munir Akhtar, another resident, said “Our life has been badly affected as power cuts have also disrupted the water supply. It has become increasingly difficult to carry out routine works due to load-shedding.”

“We are facing power outages on a regular basis. Sometimes loadshedding lasts for 3 to 4 hours and it has made our lives miserable,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the experts were of the view that the solution to power loadshedding is energy conservation because there is not enough LNG for power plants and the situation may become more difficult in the winter season.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in its statement has said “Dear customers when the difference between supply and demand will be low load management will be minimized. Sorry for the inconvenience.