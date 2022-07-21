Hit by inflation, new electricity bills unnerve consumers

Islamabad : The new electricity bill coupled with price hike and inflation has made people wonder whether they belong to the middle, lower middle, or lower class, cry.

The consumers of different electric distribution companies including the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) would have to pay Rs7.99 per unit as fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills for the month of June.

One of the consumers living in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi said that he received Rs6163 for 235 units including Rs2281 as fuel adjustment charges whereas he paid Rs4743 bills for using 268 units for the month of May, this year.

Another consumer said that he paid Rs4117 for 215 units for the month of May whereas now he received a Rs5743 bill for using 211 units in the electricity bills for the month of June.

The bill also includes Rs2300 as fuel adjustment charges. In this way, he said each unit would cost him over Rs27.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables also showed an upward trend in weekly bazaars of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) where according to the rate list, the price of Lokee (Kaddu) was Rs125 per kilogram and lady finger was being sold for Rs96 per kilogram.

The prices of onion and potato are also on the rise with Rs456 and Rs280 per five kilograms while the fruit of good quality except from pear which was being sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kilogram at the weekly bazaar.

The majority of people at weekly bazaars whether they are stall holders, customers or vendors were not happy with the present government and felt that the regime paid the price of its blunder in the shape of defeat in Punjab's bye-elections.

However, many critics feel that the previous government also did not complete hydro projects in time and also did not purchase LNG timely at comparatively low rates. “Had the previous government of PTI accomplished we might be receiving cheaper electricity,” they feel.