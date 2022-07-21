PMLN asked to withdraw candidate

MANSEHRA: An electoral alliance of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) to withdraw its candidate from the race of the tehsil deputy chairman’s office.
“This alliance asks the PMLN to withdraw its candidate in favour of our nominee,” Shuja Salim Khan, provincial general secretary of PPP, told a jirga
A former minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli of QWP, Kamal Saleem Swati of PTI, Malik Farooq of PPP, and representatives of local government attended the jirga held at the residence of Malik Mumtaz, who is the joint candidate of the alliance for the office of Mansehra tehsil deputy chairman.
“The jirga demands PMLN leaders Sardar Mohammad Yusuf and Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar to withdraw their candidate Nadir Khan from the race,” Shuja Khan said.
