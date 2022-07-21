Lawyers thrash warden for ticketing biker

LAHORE: Lawyers badly tortured a traffic warden for issuing a challan ticket to a motorcyclist in Old Anarkali police area on Wednesday.
Traffic warden Akram issued a fine ticket to a bike-rider for violating one-way rule and confiscated the motorcycle in Old Anarkali police station for not giving documents.
Meanwhile, around 15 lawyers reached the spot and tortured the warden at PMG Chowk for issuing a challan ticket to the motorcyclist who happened to be a relative of a lawyer. The injured warden was admitted to Mayo Hospital.
