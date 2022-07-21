Dean named for UET

MARDAN: Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Prof Dr Imran Khan as dean at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Mardan.
A notification stated that under Section 12B (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2021, the Governor and Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of the chief minister under Article 105 of the 1973 Constitution appointed Prof Dr Imran Khan of the Department of Electrical Engineering, UET Mardan as dean faculty of Engineering Computing of University of Engineering and Technology Mardan for a period of three years.
LAHORE: Labour Secretary Liaquat Ali Chattha chaired a meeting of Labour Department on Wednesday to identify problems...
MANSEHRA: An electoral alliance of Pakistan People’s Party , Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
LAHORE: Lawyers badly tortured a traffic warden for issuing a challan ticket to a motorcyclist in Old Anarkali police...
PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish...
LAHORE: Population was an issue that needs constant focus and until the population was controlled, the problems of our...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has confiscated over 2000 kilograms of adulterated food items including...
Comments