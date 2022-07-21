Punjab Tourism Squad formed to guide tourists

LAHORE: Tourism Department along with Department of Tourists Services has formed a special tourism squad to facilitate the tourists in Punjab.

Rescue 1122 will train the squad comprising more than 100 officers including 11 women for two weeks. Later, they will be trained by ITHM for hospitality as well.

Tourism Department, before the beginning of squad’s training, organised an event at Rescue Headquarter here on Wednesday. Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Rescue 1122 DG Rizwan Naseer, DTS Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar and many other officials attended the event.

Initially, the squad will be posted at Murree during tourist season where they will assist tourists in finding locations/hotels on the eve of Independence Day. Punjab Tourism Squad will work at three zones - North, Central and South Punjab.

Punjab Tourism Squad was formed because the department was receiving several complaints of visitors regarding high rates of hotels at tourist places, hoteliers’ behavior, difficulties in finding places and registering their complaints, lack of coordination among different departments like police, health, traffic police, Rescue 1122 and administration.

The department plans to have a UAN 1421 under the management of PITB for tourists where they would be able to register their complaints.