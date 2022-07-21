 
July 21, 2022
Provincial Security Secretariat inaugurated

By Bureau report
July 21, 2022

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Provincial Security Secretariat established at the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

The Commander 11 Corps Peshawar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the ceremony. A specially designed software was also inaugurated on the occasion. The secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department welcomed all the participants. and briefed them on the establishment of secretariat.

