MoU signed for research collaboration

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Blue Veins organization.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice-Chancellor of KMU and Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, scientific and technical cooperation will advance the mutual collaboration between both parties.

In the MoU, KMU and Blue Veins would pursue a scientific and technical collaboration programme to exchange ideas, skills, and techniques related to the health and well-being of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both parties entered into the MoU on the terms of exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel for teaching, research, and development in the field of transgender health and wellbeing pertaining to the interest of both parties, joint or cooperated scientific research and policy development programmes. The KMU and Blue Veins agreed on holding joint conferences, seminars, symposia and workshops. Visits and utilization of each other’s research and technical facilities as and when required after mutual consent are also part of the MoU.

Under the MoU, KMU would provide scientific and technical support to health research projects related to transgender while Blue Veins would provide logistic/management support for data collection. The KMU and Blue Veins can apply for joint research funding. The data and publication rights for joint projects will remain with the KMU. Publication authorship will be decided jointly from time to time.