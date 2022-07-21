Project launched for varsities

PESHAWAR: A project to build the capacity of the university faculties in areas of teaching, curriculum review and research development has been launched.
The opening ceremony of the project “Sharing- Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Phase-2” was held at IMSciences.
Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences, inaugurated the session and welcomed the vice-chancellors of seven different universities in KP.
Twenty-eight faculty members of the seven different Universities of KP — Hazra University - Manshera, University of Buner, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University - Peshawar, Brains Institute Peshawar, University of Swat, SBBU Sheringal Dir, and IQRA National University - Peshawar— are participating in the programme. The faculty members will receive online and in-person training from local trainers and trainers from abroad.
LAHORE: Labour Secretary Liaquat Ali Chattha chaired a meeting of Labour Department on Wednesday to identify problems...
MANSEHRA: An electoral alliance of Pakistan People’s Party , Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
LAHORE: Lawyers badly tortured a traffic warden for issuing a challan ticket to a motorcyclist in Old Anarkali police...
MARDAN: Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Prof Dr Imran Khan as dean at the University...
PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish...
LAHORE: Population was an issue that needs constant focus and until the population was controlled, the problems of our...
Comments