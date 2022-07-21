Project launched for varsities

PESHAWAR: A project to build the capacity of the university faculties in areas of teaching, curriculum review and research development has been launched.

The opening ceremony of the project “Sharing- Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Phase-2” was held at IMSciences.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences, inaugurated the session and welcomed the vice-chancellors of seven different universities in KP.

Twenty-eight faculty members of the seven different Universities of KP — Hazra University - Manshera, University of Buner, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University - Peshawar, Brains Institute Peshawar, University of Swat, SBBU Sheringal Dir, and IQRA National University - Peshawar— are participating in the programme. The faculty members will receive online and in-person training from local trainers and trainers from abroad.