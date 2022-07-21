Nine suspected criminals arrested in raids

The Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police on Wednesday arrested four men allegedly involved in robbing citizens returning after withdrawing cash from banks and ATMs in Karachi.
The SIU police on a tip-off conducted a raid in Nazimabad and arrested Sher Nawab Khan, Afzal Khan, Masoom and Imran Ali on charges of looting cash from citizens returning from banks and ATMs. Cases against them have been registered while further investigations are underway.
Separately, Zaman Town police arrested three alleged street criminals in an injured state after an exchange of fire in the Korangi area. Police said the suspects were robbing citizens at gunpoint in Sector 43/A in Korangi when cops on a routine patrol reached the scene and arrested them in an injured state after a shootout.
The injured men were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment in police custody. Police said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes, and cases had been registered against them.
Meanwhile, Defence police arrested two suspected street criminals and recovered weapons and snatched cell phones from their possession. Police said Tauseef and Abdur Rehman were involved in various cases of street crimes.
