Thursday July 21, 2022
Karachi

Man jumps to death from 5th floor over family dispute

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2022

A man committed suicide after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Soldier Bazaar on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where he was identified as 38-year-old Oshan, son of Shah Dad. The family of the deceased told police that his wife and son lived in Gawadar, while he was living in Karachi following a domestic dispute. Further investigation was underway.

