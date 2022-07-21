KP public money being spent on social media campaigns: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Wednesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public money is being spent on running campaigns on social media to malign the heads of the national institutions of Pakistan.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, Memon said that the public exchequer of KP is not the personal property of PTI Chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The information minister said that public money reserved to run the bus rapid transit service in Peshawar and further the Billion Tree Tsunami programme in KP is being spent on the election campaign of the PTI.

He claimed that the PTI chief’s sister Aleema Khan had misappropriated the donations received for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital to buy properties in the United States. He pointed out that Chaudhry is in the habit of levelling baseless and fabricated allegations against his political opponents to please the leadership of whichever political party he is affiliated with at any given time.

Memon said that Chaudhry changes his political allegiance during every regime. He said Chaudhry has been keeping in touch with different political parties. He also said that no other political party is ready to accept Chaudhry so he has chosen to continue showing loyalty to Khan for the time being.

The information minister said Chaudhry will start speaking against Khan the moment he gets the green signal from any other party to switch his political loyalty. He said the Sindh House in Islamabad had not been used to buy the loyalties of lawmakers, adding that if anyone has any proof to this effect, they should move the court instead of merely complaining about the issue.

Memon said that Karachi-based lawmakers of the PTI have been seen nowhere in their respective constituencies in the city. He said the party’s legislators have been frequently seen on TV but not in their respective constituencies after the 2018 general elections.

He claimed that the people of the city have been complaining that up to 95 per cent of the MNAs and MPAs of the PTI have not bothered to visit their respective constituencies after winning the elections.

He also claimed that the PTI has been trying to act like a mafia in the country. He said Khan has assumed the role of Bal Thackeray in Pakistan, while the PTI has become the Shiv Sena here.

The information minister said that to this day the PTI chief believes he is above the law. He said that no institution in the country had the courage to arrest and punish the ousted PM. Khan believes in practising the politics of hatred, he added.

He also said that in the past, Khan had termed Pervaiz Elahi the top dacoit of Punjab, but now he was willing to make the same person the chief minister of the province. “If Imran Khan had lied in the past, he should first apologise to Pervaiz Elahi.”