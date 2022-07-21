Another route of Peoples Bus Service launched

The Sindh Transport Department launched another route of the Peoples Inter-District Bus Service on Wednesday.

Buses started their journey on the 36-kilometer route from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5. On the first day, 10 buses ran on the route. According to details shared by the transport department, a total of 20 buses have been allocated for the route.

“With the start of the bus service, safe and comfortable public transport facilities have been provided to the citizens of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pipri, Shah Latif Town, Quaidabad and the adjourning areas,” a press release from the transport department said. The formal inauguration of the route was performed by Transport Secretary Abdul Halim Shaikh. Residents from Gulshan-e-Hadeed, local leaders of the Pakistan People's Party and officers of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and the National Radio Transmission Company attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh said that our plan was to start the People's Bus Service in the central areas of the city first, but the bus service was also being extended to the suburbs of Karachi.

In this regard, 250 buses had already reached Karachi, he said, adding that the transport department had envisaged a huge plan, in which more hybrid and electric buses would be brought soon. In two to three years, Karachi's public transport scenario would change, he claimed.